Karisma Kapoor reveals she was hesitant to do ZEE5 OTT series Brown: 'Didn't want to spend 50-60 days in another city'

In the ZEE5 series Brown, Karisma Kapoor plays Rita Brown, once the city's finest cop, now a disgraced, alcoholic officer haunted by her past. She is pulled back to investigate a series of brutal murders. Set in Kolkata, the show is directed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame.

Karisma Kapoor says she has reached a stage in her career where she works only when a project genuinely excites her, revealing that this approach nearly made her turn down Brown", in which she plays one of the most compelling roles of her career. The series, which debuted on streaming service ZEE5 on Friday, features Karisma as a cop battling addiction and her own demons. "I work from my heart, not from my head. I'm very content in the way I am. When I want to work, I work. When I don't want to, I don't. I don't really crave or miss it so much," the 51-year-old told PTI.

Karisma Kapoor agreed to do Brown after reading its script

Brown marks her series project after 2020's Mentalhood, which also came out on ZEE5. When the show came to her, Karisma said she was hesitant as she wasn't keen on committing to a project that demanded a long schedule. "I was like, 'Maybe I don't want to go and spend 50-60 days in another city'. It's a long form, a series with six, seven or eight episodes. But after I met Abhinay, and we went through the script, and I heard Rita Brown's character, of course I couldn't say no," she said.

Karisma Kapoor's character Rita Brown is completely different from her

The actor said the character was unlike anything she has played in her three-decade-long career where she has featured in hits such as Andaz Apna Apna, Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, Biwi No.1, Hero No. 1, Fiza and Zubeidaa. "Everything Rita Brown does is something that Karisma Kapoor does not. She's an alcoholic, she's a pill popper, she's going through so many emotions, she doesn't eat food - I'm a foodie. I wanted to take up this challenge and do this character, which I thoroughly enjoyed doing," she concluded.

More about Brown: Plot and cast details

Set in Kolkata, Brown is directed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame and produced by Zee Studios. In the series, Karisma plays Rita Brown, once the city's finest cop, now a disgraced, alcoholic officer haunted by her past. She is pulled back to investigate a series of brutal murders. The crime thriller also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Surya Sharma and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

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