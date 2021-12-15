Karisma Kapoor remembers grandfather Raj Kapoor, shares emotional post

The iconic Karisma Kapoor, also known as Lolo, has been the most loved and admired star of the 90s. The actress often shares her pictures with family and friends on social media in order to express her love. Karisma on Tuesday dropped a throwback picture with late grandfather Raj Kapoor with an emotional note.

On the occasion of the 97th birth anniversary of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, his granddaughter Karisma Kapoor penned a heartfelt post for him. Taking a stroll down memory lane, Karisma dug out a throwback picture. In the photo, one can see little Karisma hugging her ‘dadaji’. “To infinity of love. Remembering Dadaji on his birthday..#grandpalove #legend,” Karisma captioned the post.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, too, remembered her grandfather on his 97th birth anniversary. She shared a picture collage of a young Raj Kapoor. The other half of the photo showed herself along with cousins Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Born in Peshwar to father-actor Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni Mehra, Raj Kapoor had a remarkable career. He had won many accolades including three National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards in India. He is known as the ‘Showman of Indian cinema’.

Karisma made her acting debut in 1991 at the age of 17 opposite Harish Kumar in a romantic drama, which didn't do very well. Following this, even though her first five films flopped at the Box Office, she didn't back down. She kept moving forward with whatever she got which led her to become one of the most successful actors of the time. Everyone wanted her as the leading lady in their films. She has worked opposite stars like Salman, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

