BOLLYWOOD

Karisma Kapoor, Priya Sachdev's lawyers' heated exchange during Sunjay Kapur's inheritance hearing goes viral: 'Don't shout at...'

The counsels of Karisma Kapoor's children and Priya Sachdev clashed with each other as the legal proceedings in Sunjay Kapur's inheritance battle have begun in Delhi High Court.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 08:02 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Karisma Kapoor, Priya Sachdev's lawyers' heated exchange during Sunjay Kapur's inheritance hearing goes viral: 'Don't shout at...'
Bar and Bench/Instagram
Karisma Kapoor's children Samaira and Kiaan have filed a lawsuit in Delhi High Court against Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev, seeking a share in their late father's estate estimated at around Rs 30,000 crore.  As the proceedings in the court have begun, a video from the hearing has gone viral on social media in which Karisma and Priya's counsels are seen involved in a heated exchange with each other.

After Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya, asked the Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Karisma's children, to not interrupt him; the latter snapped back and said, "Don't shout at me. Have some courtesy to the council. If you shout, you will get paid back in coin." The video has been shared by the legal platform Bar and Bench on their X handle.

Karisma and Sunjay's children Samaira and Kiaan claim they were close to their father until his sudden death in United Kingdom on June 12. They allege that despite Sunjay's repeated assurances about their financial security, his third wife Priya Kapur restricted their access to trust documents and later produced a will dated March 21, which they believe is forged. Priya has claimed that the Bollywood actress and her children have already received assets worth Rs 1900 crore from his estate.

Sunjay was the chairman of the global mobility technology company Sona Comstar. Apart from his two children with his second wife Karisma, he also shared one son with Priya, named Azarius Kapur who is 6 years old. The late industrialist was also the stepfather of 18-year-old Safira Chatwal, Priya's daughter from her first marriage with Indo-American actor and hotelier Vikram Chatwal. Sunjay's first wife was Nandita Mahtani, with whom he shared no children.

READ | Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani, once dated Ranbir Kapoor, know why she isn't involved in over Rs 30000 crore property dispute

