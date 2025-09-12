Karisma Kapoor, Priya Sachdev's lawyers' heated exchange during Sunjay Kapur's inheritance hearing goes viral: 'Don't shout at...'

When will India land its next cricket sponsor? IPL chairman breaks silence amid Asia Cup 2025
The counsels of Karisma Kapoor's children and Priya Sachdev clashed with each other as the legal proceedings in Sunjay Kapur's inheritance battle have begun in Delhi High Court.
Karisma Kapoor's children Samaira and Kiaan have filed a lawsuit in Delhi High Court against Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev, seeking a share in their late father's estate estimated at around Rs 30,000 crore. As the proceedings in the court have begun, a video from the hearing has gone viral on social media in which Karisma and Priya's counsels are seen involved in a heated exchange with each other.
After Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya, asked the Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Karisma's children, to not interrupt him; the latter snapped back and said, "Don't shout at me. Have some courtesy to the council. If you shout, you will get paid back in coin." The video has been shared by the legal platform Bar and Bench on their X handle.
#CourtroomExchange: Delhi High Court witnesses heated exchange between senior lawyers: “Don’t shout at me”— Bar and Bench (@barandbench) September 12, 2025
Karishma Kapur Hearing: In Justice Jyoti Singh’s court, tempers ran high as Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani and Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar clashed during arguments,… pic.twitter.com/Ll6Ccb5oPq
Karisma and Sunjay's children Samaira and Kiaan claim they were close to their father until his sudden death in United Kingdom on June 12. They allege that despite Sunjay's repeated assurances about their financial security, his third wife Priya Kapur restricted their access to trust documents and later produced a will dated March 21, which they believe is forged. Priya has claimed that the Bollywood actress and her children have already received assets worth Rs 1900 crore from his estate.
Sunjay was the chairman of the global mobility technology company Sona Comstar. Apart from his two children with his second wife Karisma, he also shared one son with Priya, named Azarius Kapur who is 6 years old. The late industrialist was also the stepfather of 18-year-old Safira Chatwal, Priya's daughter from her first marriage with Indo-American actor and hotelier Vikram Chatwal. Sunjay's first wife was Nandita Mahtani, with whom he shared no children.
