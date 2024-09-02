Twitter
Bollywood

Karisma Kapoor opens up on Kapoor family not 'allowing' women to act: 'My mom Babita, aunt Neetu Kapoor gave up acting'

Here's how Karisma Kapoor responded when she was asked if the Kapoor family has ever restricted their women from working after marriage.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 06:29 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Karisma Kapoor opens up on Kapoor family not 'allowing' women to act: 'My mom Babita, aunt Neetu Kapoor gave up acting'
Karisma Kapoor/Instagram
Karisma Kapoor is currently seen judging the dance reality show India's Best Dancer 4 on Sony TV. The actress, along with her co-judges and choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, came to promote their show in the channel's newly launched celebrity talk show Aapka Apna Zakir, hosted by the stand-up comedian Zakir Khan, on August 31.

In the episode, Karisma talked about the misconception that Kapoor family has not allowed their women from working after their marriage. When Zakir asked Karisma if such rumours are true and if she had to take permission from her family to act in Bollywood, the National Award-winning actress said, "Yeh sab baatein hain ki mujhe allow tha yaa nahi tha. Jab meri mummy ki shaadi hui aur Neetu aunty ki shaadi hui, unka choice tha ki unko ghar basana tha, bachche karne the aur career achha hua tha. Unka choice tha (All these discussions about whether I was allowed or not are just that - discussions. When my mom and Neetu aunty got married, it was their decision to focus on starting a family and having children, as their careers were already well-established. It was their choice to give up acting)."

Karisma further added, "Similarly, Shammi uncle and Shashi uncle’s wives, Geeta Bali ji and Jennifer aunty, unhone kaam kiya shaadi ke baad. Toh aisa kuch baat hai nahi ki Kapoor family mein shaadi ke baad kaam nahi kar sakte yaa Kapoor ladki kaam nahi kar sakte. Aisa kuch nahi tha (They continued working after marriage. So, it’s not true that in the Kapoor family, you can’t work after marriage or that Kapoor women aren’t allowed to have careers. There was never such a restriction)."

Meanwhile, Karisma's last Bollywood film was the mystery thriller film Murder Mubarak, which premiered on Netflix earlier this year. The Homi Adajania directorial had an ensemble cast consisting of Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar among others.

