Businessman Sunjay Kapoor, who was popular in the media as Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, died of a heart attack on June 12 at the age of 53. Sunjay Kapur was in the UK, playing polo, when a fee flew into his mouth, leading to a fatal heart attack. Sunjay Kapoor is now survived by his wife, Priya Sachdev, son Azarius, step-daughter, Safira Chatwal, from Priya Sachdev's previous marriage with Vikram Chatwal, and two kids from his marriage with Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan. Sunjay Kapur was married thrice. From 1996-2000, Sunjay Kapur was married to Nandita Mahtani, a well-known name in Bollywood circles. His second marriage was to Karisma Kapoor in 2003. After their divorce in 2016, Sunjay Kapur married his longtime partner Priya Sachdev. Sunjay Kapur, at the time of his tragic death, had a net worth of over Rs 10000 crore, but do you know who is the richest among Sunjay Kapur's three wives?

Nandita Mahtani's net worth

Sunjay Kapur and Nandita Mahtani got married in 1996 but, just after 4 years of tying the knot, the couple decided to part ways in 2000. Nandita Mahtani, a close friend of Karan Johar, was recently also engaged to Vidyut Jammwal, but they called it off. By profession, Nandita Mahtani is a fashion stylist, responsible for many of Virat Kohli's iconic looks off the cricket field. As per media reports, Nandita Mahtani's net worth is Rs 129 crore.

Karisma Kapoor's net worth

Sunjay Kapur's second wife, Karisma Kapoor, is a renowned Bollywood star who needs no introduction. Belonging to the famed Kapoor family, Karisma Kapoor not only comes from a rich background but also has earned respect and money through her acting profession. Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor got married in 2003 and divorced in 2016. They had two children, Samaira and Kiaan. Karisma Kapoor is still single after her divorce from Sunjay Kapur, and despite doing fewer films, has no shortage of wealth. Karisma Kapoor's estimated net worth is said to be Rs 120 crore.

Priya Sachdev's net worth

After his two divorces, Sunjay Kapur married his longtime partner Priya Sachdev in 2017. Priya Sachdev was earlier married to Vikram Chatwal, with whom she had a daughter. After marriage, Sunjay Kapur not only accepted Priya Sachdev's daughter as his own, but the couple also welcomed a son, Azarius.

Priya Sachdev was Sunjay Kapur's lawfully wedded wife till his last breath; hence, she has a right to Sunjay Kapur's net worth of Rs 10300 crore.

This means that Sunjay Kapur's third wife, Priya Sachdev, is richer than Sunjay Kapur's ex-wives, both Karisma Kapoor and Nandita Mahtani.