Businessman Sunjay Kapur, who was known to be a close friend of Prince William, sadly passed away on June 12, 2025, in London. He suffered a fatal heart attack triggered by a bee sting while playing polo. His unexpected death has deeply saddened his loved ones.

The funeral is taking place in New Delhi on June 19, 2025. His former wife, actress Karisma Kapoor, will be attending the ceremony along with their children, Samaira and Kiaan, to offer their final goodbye. It’s been an emotionally heavy week for Sunjay Kapur’s family.

His sudden passing left everyone shaken, especially his former wife Karisma Kapoor and their children, Kiaan and Samaira. The incident happened on June 12, 2025, while he was enjoying a polo match with friends in London. Now, as the family prepares to say their final goodbye, Karisma is heading to the funeral with their kids to honour his memory.

Karisma Kapoor was spotted leaving with her children, Kiaan and Samaira, both dressed in white. Karisma, also in white, wore sunglasses and kept a low profile. Since the news of Sunjay Kapur’s passing, she has remained silent and has not spoken to the media, as the loss has been deeply painful for both families.

For the unversed, Sunjay Kapur had tied the knot with Karisma Kapoor in 2003 and their divorce came through in 2016. He was previously married to famous fashion designer Nandita Mahtani from 1996 to 2000, and his third marriage happened with actress socialite Priya Sachdev in 2017. He had two children with Karisma - Samaira and Kiaan, and one son with Priya - Azarius.