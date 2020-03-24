Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhatt turn nap partners in quarantine time

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been showing every glimpse of her social distancing via her Instagram page. The actor had shared photos of how she decides to spend her week on Instagram while her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan will be reading the book. Moreover, she also shared a photo of Saif and Taimur Ali Khan indulging in the gardening during Janata Curfew held on Sunday. Now, she also showed a small tease of her nap time.

Interestingly, Kareena is joined by her best friends from the industry who are also enjoying their naptime at their respective homes. In the photo collage shared by Bebo, we see Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and also makeup artist Mallika Bhat. They look stylish even while taking a nap. Kareena captioned the photo stating, "Friends that nap together, stay forever."

Check out the video below:

Apart from Kareena, all her friends also shared the same photo with the same caption.

Meanwhile, during an interaction with PTI, when Karisma was asked if she would like to work with Kareena on the big screen, the Mentalhood actor stated, "I'd love to work with Kareena and I think the feeling is mutual. The script has to be good, apt and right for us to want to star alongside each other. It's a big responsibility, and we like to find that perfect script. I hope someone out there is planning that perfect story is going to come to us because I am sure we both would love to work together."