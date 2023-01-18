Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Navya Nanda pose for perfect family photo

Credit: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

On Wednesday, Karisma Kapoor dropped a star-studded family photo featuring Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan and other members of the Kapoor ‘khandaan’.

Sharing three photos on Instagram, Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Fam Jam always the best.” Riddhima Kapoor, who was missing from the family photio, wrote, “Major Fomo.” Netizens also reacted to the photo, one of them wrote, “Bebo se zyada karisma mam beautiful dikh rhi hai.” The second one said, “Bebo se zyada karisma mam beautiful dikh rhi h.” The third person wrote, “Family time is the best.” The fourth person commented, “family goals.” Another person wrote, “what a beautiful family.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is gearing up for her upcoming movie The Crew, recently gave a sneak peek into her preparation for the film on Saturday. She took to Instagram Story, Kareena treated fans with a workout video.

The video featured the Heroine actor dressed in black-grey gym wear. She was seen doing stair climbing, mountain climbers to jumping jacks. The Lal Singh Chaddha actor is sweating it out for her next. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Getting ready. The Crew with heart emoji and also tagged Rhea Kapoor on her story." Rhea re-shared Kareena`s story and wrote, "My Champion."

For the unversed, she will be sharing screen space with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in a new film titled The Crew. The film is produced by the super-hit producer duo of Veere Di Wedding, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea. Rajesh Krishnan has come on board to helm the project. As per a statement, The Crew is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life.

However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. In the early hours of Saturday, Kareena also shared Saturday plans with her fans. She was seen basking in the sun on the terrace of her home in a comfy black tee and her hair tied in a messy bun. Along with the picture, Kareena wrote, Saturday plans? Apart from The Crew, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh`s thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

