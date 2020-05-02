Karisma Kapoor has major throwback moment, shares family picture with Rishi Kapoor in Kashmir during 1988

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's throwback photos have been creating a storm on the internet. During this time, Karisma Kapoor shared another family picture along with the couple. The image was taken in Kashmir back in 1988.

Apart from Karisma, Rishi and Neetu, baby Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen in the photo. While Ranbir was busy playing when the image was being clicked, Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunted her swag as she posed the cameras even back then.

Take a look:

Soon after Rishi Kapoor's funeral on April 30, 2020, at Chandawadi crematorium in Mumbai, Karisma had shared a picture of the Kapoor family. She was unable to attend the last rites owing to the restriction in movement during coronavirus lockdown.

Rishi Kapoor, aged 67, passed away after two-year-battle with a form of cancer called leukemia. He was being treated at Sir HN Reliance Hospital and Research Centre. The news of his death came a day after his D-Day co-star Irrfan Khan's demise due to colon infection. Both the actors were fighting cancer and were receiving treatment for the same out of India.