Karisma Kapoor has EPIC reaction to a suggestion that Alia Bhatt should be considered a Kapoor - watch

Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor who recently filled in for Shilpa Shetty as a guest judge on the dance reality show 'Super Dancer - Chapter 4', had an epic reaction at the suggestion that actress Alia Bhatt be considered a Kapoor now that Ranbir has acknowledged that he is in a relationship with the 'Raazi' actor and the rumours mills are abuzz that the couple will soon exchange the solemn wedding vows.

For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship for over three years. It was in 2020 that Ranbir officially confirmed that they are indeed dating and had plans of getting married but everything got delayed due to the outbreak of COVID.

As for Karisma Kapoor's reaction, she was judging 'Super Dance -Chapter 4' when a contestant asked her about how many actors her family has produced over the years. After Karisma took names of everyone from Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor to now Zahan who will be seen making his big-screen debut in Hansal Mehta's next, co-judge Anurag Basu joked, "You can add Alia to that list now." Karisma responded with a

In a video from the episode which is now going viral on the internet, a participant asked Karisma in Hindi, "How many actors are there in your family?" While stating there are so many, Karisma replied, "My great-grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor; then my grandfather Raj Kapoor; Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor; then their wives, Geeta Bali, Jennifer aunty; Prem Nath ji, Rajendra Nath ji; then my dad, Chintu uncle, Chimpu uncle; my mom, then me, then Kareena, and Ranbir; you want more? Armaan, Aadar, and now Zahan."

As soon as Karisma finished, Anurag Basu quickly added that she could even include Alia in the list to which Karisma smiled and mimed zipping her mouth.

Check out Karisma's reaction here:

Recently, Alia Bhatt was seen accompanying Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor to check out the construction work at Krishna Raj bungalow. Alia is often seen celebrating special occasions with the Kapoor family, be it Neetu's birthday or the Kapoor's annual Christmas lunch.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in 'Brahmastra'.