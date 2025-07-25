Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's mother makes shocking allegations, says her son's death is suspicious, reveals she was forced to sign...

In her letter dated to their company Sona Comstar, Rani Kapur wrote, "Mr. Sunjay Kapur tragically passed away under highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances in the United Kingdom. Despite all attempts, I am not able to receive answers about my son's death."

Rani Kapur, mother of the late Sunjay Kapur, has written to the Board of Directors and Shareholders of the of Sona Comstar to refrain from the appointment of any Director(s) in the Company or any other Sona Group Company and further unconditionally defer the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for Friday (July 25).



Sunjay Kapur's mother wants Sona Comstar AGM deferred

Rani Kapur stated that as per the will left behind by her late husband, Dr. Surinder Kapur, the Founder of Sona Comstar and the Sona Group, she is the majority shareholder in the Company and thereby the only authority to represent the interests of the family in the Company/Sona Group. "Please postpone this AGM for at least two weeks to be held on a mutually convenient date, so that I may gather all necessary information, please ensure that there is total cooperation from the company and all details are made available to me, so I may gather all the facts together to present to the board," she has stated in the letter.



Rani Kapur claims Sunjay Kapur died under highly suspicious and unexplainable circumstances

Sunjay Kapur's mother has also made a shocking allegation that her son passed away under mysterious circumstances in the UK, and while she was in mourning, she was coerced into signing documents which are now being used to usurp the company. "As you are aware, on 12.06.2025, my son Mr. Sunjay Kapur tragically passed away under highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances in the United Kingdom. Despite all attempts, I am not able to receive answers about my son's death. Despite me seeking information, I have been unable to receive any relevant answers and documents explaining the incident and have been confined to the knowledge and version set out by the media. It is unfortunate that while the family and I are still in mourning, some people have chosen this as an opportune time to wrest control and usurp the family legacy," her letter read.



Rani Kapur says she was coerced into sign multiple documents behind locked doors

"Please take note that during the aforesaid period of grieving, I was approached multiple times and compelled to sign various documents without explanation or even having time to read and understand the same. Despite being under immense mental and emotional distress, I was coerced into signing such documents behind locked doors and though I've requested repeatedly, the contents of such documents have never been revealed to me", she further wrote.

Sunjay Kapur, who was also the ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, passed away on June 12 in England at the age of 53, following a heart attack while playing polo. Kapur was the chairman and non-executive director of auto component manufacturer Sona Comstar. Just days after his death, the company appointed Jeffrey Mark Overly as the new chairman on June 23.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Mandala Murders, Sarzameen, Hunter 2, Rangeen, latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar