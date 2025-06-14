Sunjay Kapur’s last rites are likely to be held in Delhi; however, media reports now state that Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband's funeral might get delayed as he had a US citizenship. A source close to the family said, "The complication arises from the fact that Sunjay was a US citizen."

"Your time on earth is limited" -- industrialist Sunjay Kapur, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, had shared in a philosophical post on Monday, just three days before he passed away after suffering a fatal heart attack at a polo ground in the UK. Sunjay Kapur, the Chairman of auto components firm Sona Comstar, suffered a heart attack while he was in the middle of a polo match, according to reports. He was 53. It was later revealed that Sunjay Kapur suffered a heart attack after he accidentally swallowed a bee, which led to a sting and caused him to suffocate.

As per a report in The Telegraph, new information has now emerged about what Sunjay Kapur's last words were. The people present at the polo match reportedly heard Sunjay Kapur say, "I've swallowed something," leading them to believe that an insect accidentally flew in his mouth as he was riding a horse while playing polo.

Later, his friend and business associate, Suhel Seth, confirmed the suspicions and revealed to ANI, "Sunjay died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England."

Sunjay Kapur’s last rites are likely to be held in Delhi; however, media reports now state that Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband's funeral might get delayed as he had a US citizenship. A source close to the family told NDTV, "The complication arises from the fact that Sunjay was a US citizen who passed away in the UK, leading to an extended legal process before his body can be flown to India for the final rites."

Sunjay Kapur was married thrice and had three children. Before marrying Karisma Kapoor, who was his second wife, Sunjay Kapur was married to designer Nandita Mahtani. In 2017, he tied the knot for the third time with his longtime partner, Priya Sachdev.

