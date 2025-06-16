Sanjay Kapur had married thrice - his first wife was famous fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, then he tied the knot with Karisma Kapoor, and his third wife was socialite Priya Sachdev.

Sanjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and industrialist, passed away last week on Thursday, June 12. Apart from being the chairman of the Indian automotive technology firm Sona Comstar, Kapur was also a polo enthusiast. He also died during a polo match in London, where he suffered a heart attack after he accidentally swallowed a bee, which led to a sting and caused him to suffocate. On Sunday, June 15, Sunjay's polo team Sujan Indian Tigers shared his last photo, which was taken moments before his shocking death. He looked excited in the picture as he wrapped his arm around the team's captain Jaisal Singh.

Along with the picture, the team paid a tribute to Kapur in their caption, that read, "Today we play the final of the Cartier Trophy in the memory of our dear friend Sunjay Kapur who tragically passed away on the field a few days ago. Our Captain and Patron, Jaisal Singh, will mount up with the team to observe a minute's silence in honour of his dear old friend Sunjay, and then sit out as a mark of respect. This photograph of Sunjay and Jaisal was taken moments before they mounted up to play the semi finals a few days ago. RIP Sunjay; you will be missed - your tireless enthusiasm and patronage will be remembered forever by the entire polo community."

For the unversed, Karisma Kapoor was Sunjay's second wife and he was previously married to famous fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, and after his divorce with the Zubeidaa actress, he had tied tied the knot with former actress and socialite Priya Sachdev. He had two children with Karisma - Samaira and Kiaan, and one son with Priya - Azarius.

Kapur's last rites are likely to take place in Delhi, but his funeral might get delayed as he was a US citizen and he died in UK. A source close to the family was quoted telling NDTV, "The complication arises from the fact that Sunjay was a US citizen who passed away in the UK, leading to an extended legal process before his body can be flown to India for the final rites."

