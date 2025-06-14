Sunjay Kapur was married thrice and had three children. Before marrying Karisma Kapoor, who was his second wife, Sunjay Kapur was married to designer Nandita Mahtani. In 2017, after his divorce from Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur tied the knot for the third time with his partner, Priya Sachdev.

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, died on June 12 after suffering a fatal heart attack in the UK while playing polo. The businessman, Chairman of Sona Comstar, died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in the UK. Sunjay Kapur's funeral was supposed to take place today, June 14; however, media reports now state that Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband's funeral might get delayed as he had a US citizenship.

As per a NDTV report, sources close to Sunjay Kapur's family have shared that his funeral might face a delay due to legal formalities in regards to his US citizenship. The source was quoted as saying, "The complication arises from the fact that Sunjay was a US citizen who passed away in the UK, leading to an extended legal process before his body can be flown to India for the final rites."

Ashok Sachdev, Sunjay Kapur's third wife Priya Sachdev's father, told NDTV that his son-in-law's funeral will be held in Delhi. "The postmortem is currently underway. Once the paperwork is complete, the body will be brought to India for the last rites," he said.

Sunjay Kapur was married thrice and had three children. Before marrying Karisma Kapoor, who was his second wife, Sunjay Kapur was married to designer Nandita Mahtani. In 2017, after his divorce from Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur tied the knot for the third time with his longtime partner, Priya Sachdev. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias Kapur, sometime later. He also has two children with Karisma Kapoor, Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Kapur.

