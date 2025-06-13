Just hours before his passing, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur took to his X account to express grief over the tragic Air India plane crash that took place in Ahmedabad earlier on Thursday.

Bollywood superstar Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, died at just 53 following a heart attack while playing polo. Sunjay Kapur, who is married to Priya Sachdev, was in the UK at the time of his demise. Suhel Seth confirmed the news of Sunjay Kapur's death on X. He wrote, "Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar …Om Shanti."

Just hours before his passing, Sunjay Kapur took to his X account to express grief over the tragic Air India plane crash that took place in Ahmedabad earlier on Thursday.