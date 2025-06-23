Sunjay Kapur's first wife and famous fashion designer Nandita Mahtani reacted to his sister Mandhira Kapur's emotional tribute for the late businessman.

Sunjay Kapur, Sona Comstar chairman and Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, passed away on June 12 in London after suffering a fatal anaphylactic shock, caused when he accidentally swallowed a bee during a polo match in London. The businessman's funeral and prayer meet took place in Delhi last week. Sunjay had two sisters - Mandhira Kapur and Superna Motwane. After his prayer meet on Sunday, Mandhira penned an emotional note in Sunjay's memory, in which she revealed that she hadn't spoken to his brother for the last four years.

Mandhira Kapur shared childhood photos with Sunjay and Superna

Sharing photos from their childhood, Mandhira wrote, "My brother and I may not have spoken for the last 4 years, a silly sibling squabble escalated to crazy levels due to egos and natural bullishness, however, that will never take back what we were and what we had. The phenomenal times we experienced, a privileged childhood of happiness with 2 wonderful parents, the secrets we would keep, the staying up late and sneaking out of the house even later, the stupid in-jokes that the 3 of us kept going for years, the hours of laughter we shared whilst others would stare at us in utter confusion."

"He always looked after me and my sister, a true big brother and a friend. What happened towards the end has been both horrible and pointless, I will never have my moments with him again. We will never be us and it is devastating that we didn’t fix what had become broken and so now my heart is the same. I am sure he knew despite our recent estrangement that I loved him and in my soul I am sure he shared the same hope as I, that one day we would be as amazing as we were for the first 47 years. Of this I am sure and take some small comfort. I miss my dear brother and to think I will never see him again in this life is a hard truth, I know he is now with Dad and one day we will all be together once more but it is not enough. Thank you to everyone for all of your condolences, sincere wishes and kind words.", she further added.

Mandhira Kapur urged everyone to not let conflicts affect their relationships

Concluding her note, Mandhira urged everyone to not let conflicts affect their relationships as she stated, "To anyone and everyone who has fallen out with someone they love, be it family or friend, please learn from my story, life is fragile and delicate, each day is a gift, do not miss a day even an hour in some fickleness, you can never be assured that you will have the opportunity to repair the void and if you don’t, then that’s pretty much all that is left, coupled with regret. I would give anything to just see my bhaiya one last time and tell him how much I love him."

Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani reacted to Mandhira Kapur's note

Sunjay Kapur's first wife and famous fashion designer Nandita Mahtani dropped three heart emojis in the comments section. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress was his second wife, with whom he had two children - son Kiaan and daughter Samaira. His third wife was socialite Priya Sachdev and they had a son named Azarius.

