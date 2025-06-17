Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur was the chairman and non-executive director of Sona Comstar, one of the world’s leading mobility technology companies.

Sanjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and industrialist, passed away at the age of 53 years on Thursday, June 12 after suffereing a heart attack, caused by a bee he accidentally swallowed while playing a polo match in London. He was the chairman and non-executive director of Sona Comstar, one of the world’s leading mobility technology companies. On Tuesday, the organisation has issued its first statement after Kapur's untimely demise.

The statement reads, "The Board of Directors regrets the untimely demise of Mr. Sunjay Kapur, the erstwhile Chairman of Sona Comstar and expresses its condolences to Mr. Kapur’s family. His vision, values, and dedication to excellence will continue to guide and inspire the governance and performance of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company has had in place a professional management team under the leadership of its Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Vivek Vikram Singh, since 2019. We have full faith in the management team’s ability to lead the Company under the supervision of the Board."

"The Board of Directors of the Company will meet in due course to elect a new chairman of the Board. We would like to re-assure our customers, business partners, employees, and shareholders that it is business as usual at the Company, and that no changes in management are envisaged", it concluded. Founded in 1995, Sona Comstar is headquartered in Gurugram, India. It is a global supplier with manufacturing and assembly facilities, R&D centers, and engineering capability centers across India, the USA, Serbia, Mexico, and China.

For the unversed, Sunjay Kapur had tied the knot with Karisma Kapoor in 2003 and their divorce came through in 2016. He was previously married to famous fashion designer Nandita Mahtani from 1996 to 2000, and his third marriage happened with actress socialite Priya Sachdev in 2017. He had two children with Karisma - Samaira and Kiaan, and one son with Priya - Azarius.

