Karisma Kapoor congratulates sister Kareena Kapoor Khan on second baby with unseen photo from their childhood

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The couple has given big brother Taimur Ali Khan a little sibling and the Internet is exploded with congratulatory messages for them. Several celebs, the actors' near and dear ones have taken to their Instagram pages and congratulated Saif and Kareena on the arrival of their second son. One of the most heartwarming wishes is by Kareena's sister and actor Karisma Kapoor.

Lolo took to her Instagram page and shared an unseen throwback photo posing with Randhir Kapoor and newborn Kareena in his arms. The father and daughter duo is all smiles for the camera while little Bebo is seen staring at her dad. Karisma captioned the photo with a cute message stating, "That’s my sis when she was a newborn and now she’s a mama once again !! And I’m a masi again so excited. #goodwishes #congratulations #onlylove."

Check it out below:

Also read Taimur Ali Khan arrives at hospital with toys to meet mom Kareena Kapoor Khan, baby brother

Saif and Kareena are yet to make an official statement on welcoming their second baby along with the announcement of his name.

Meanwhile, during her second pregnancy, Bebo opened up on motherhood at length. She had said, "When it comes to being a mother, my experiences are very personal and it's my own. Because there is no crown for following it (parenting methods). Of course, there are thousands of books (on parenting) that you can read. I read all of them but I got really bored. So, I said I am just going to figure it out, each day. And each day is learning…"