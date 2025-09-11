Karisma Kapoor’s children have received Rs 1900 crore from their father Sunjay Kapur’s estate? Here's what we know

The last hearing saw Justice Jyoti Singh question Priya Kapur directly on why the will had not been shared with the children, ordering her to declare all movable and immovable assets belonging to Sunjay as of June 12, 2025.

Sunjay Kapur's third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, has alleged that Karisma Kapoor and her children had already received assets worth Rs 1900 crore from his estate. Now, as the legal battle for the assets of the late industrialist picks up momentum, sources claim that there’s no truth to the claims made by Priya Sachdev Kapur.

Karisma Kapoor’s children have received Rs 1900 crore from their father Sunjay Kapur’s estate?

As per IANS, sources said that the control of these assets remains with Priya Sachdev Kapur in the RK family trust and that the children of Karisma Kapoor have no access to this. Against this backdrop, adding to the doubts, the Court was also informed by counsel for Priya Sachdev Kapur that the so-called will is not registered.

A high-profile succession battle has escalated as the Delhi High Court intervened in the dispute over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate, valued at nearly Rs 30000 crore. His children, Samaira and Kiaan, represented by their mother Karisma Kapoor, have alleged suppression and forgery of a will that surfaced seven weeks after his death, despite being earlier told there was no such will.

Legal battle for the assets of Sunjay Kapur gains momentum

Adding to the suspicion, the court heard that Rani Kapur, Sunjay's mother, sent more than 15 unanswered emails to Priya seeking clarity on the will.

The children reportedly have still not been given a copy of the will, nor any clarity on their father’s personal assets. These developments are raising urgent questions of transparency, fairness, and the rights of children in inheritance disputes; issues that resonate far beyond one family.

The will, dated just 11 weeks before Sunjay’s sudden demise, allegedly leaves his entire personal estate to his third wife, Priya Kapur, cutting out his children.

