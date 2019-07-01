Karisma Kapoor bumps into 'The Big Bang Theory' actor Kunal Nayyar at a party in London

Karisma Kapoor is living it up with her family and friends in London. She rang in her 45th birthday with Kareena Kapoor Khan and their mom Babita in an exotic place in England and shared the moments on her Instagram page too. Soon after that over the weekend, Karisma and Kareena along with Karan Johar went for a lazy lunch in London and made a point to post the photos much to the excitement of the fans.

Now, Lolo decided to let her hair down and party with her girl friends in London. There, the actor bumped into a popular American television actor! Yes, we are talking about Kunal Nayyar, who became a household name with his stint as Raj Koothrappali in The Big Bang Theory. Karisma took to her Instagram page and shared a photo posing with Kunal and they were all smiles. In the photo, Lolo is seen in a golden shirt and black trousers with a black fanny pack tied around her waist. On the other hand, Kunal wore a light blue shirt and dark blue pantsuit. KK captioned her post as, "Big Bang night ! @kunalkarmanayyar"

Meanwhile, Karisma is all set to make her digital debut with Mentalhood which will be streamed on Ekta Kapoor's digital platform. The actor shared her first look on her Instagram page and wrote, "Being a mom is a full-time job that you cannot clock out of. But it’s my favourite thing in the entire world! Every day is a new lesson, a new challenge. And we’re always learning and working at it. So more power to all moms out there! Come accompany me on this mental ride #mentalhood streaming soon on @altbalaji @ektaravikapoor @karishmakohli"