'Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan ended their engagement due to...': Producer Suneel Darshan makes big revelation about their break-up

Producer Suneel Darshan, who has worked with Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, opened up about their on-screen chemistry, real-life dating, and what led to the end of their engagement.

Long before Karisma Kapoor married Sunjay Kapur and Abhishek Bachchan found love in Aishwarya Rai, they were dating and even got engaged. Karisma and Abhishek were briefly engaged in 2002, and Jaya Bachchan announced their union at Amitabh Bachchan's 60th birthday party. However, in 2003, Abhishek and Karisma's engagement ended, leaving their fans and the film industry in shock. The exact reason behind their breakup is still a mystery to many. Rumours have it that the former lovebirds parted ways due to their parents' disagreements. Now, filmmaker Suneel Darshan has made a shocking revealtion about former couple, giving a clear picture of why they ended their engagement.

Suneel Darshan on why Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Suneel Darshan was asked about his actor's adhuri kahani. The Andaaz producer asserted that their breakup happened not because of a lack of connection but rather external pressures. He said that sometimes the issues from outside created the problems and disturbed the whole thing. “I thought everything was good until that point. I still feel both Karisma and Kareena, I will stand by them anytime," he added.

Did Karisma and Abhishek lack chemistry?

Darshan was asked if Abhishek and Karisma were lacking in chemistry, and he instantly defended them, saying, "Chemistry was there, you have to watch Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya. Their chemistry in the film reflected their real-life bond."

Karisma had a turbulent life: Suneel Darshan

The producer further stated that both sisters, Karisma and Kareena, had a turbulent life, but he lauded their mother, Babita, for protecting them. "Destiny has played a lot of turbulence in the life of the Kapoor girls. They are fortunate to have the mother they do, who has always tried to protect them, even if it meant making mistakes in the process." For the unversed, Karisma Kapoor recently lost her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur on June 12, and she was present throughout his last rites.