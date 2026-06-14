Karisma Kapoor admits she thought Haseena Mann Jaayegi would flop due to THIS one scene, David Dhawan convinced her calling it 'magic of cinema'

Karisma Kapoor had believed that her film Haseena Maan Jaayegi would be a flop due to one big mistake. However, it's been over two decades, and no one has noticed that goof-up until today.

Actress Karisma Kapoor recently recalled her initial doubts about her film Haseena Maan Jaayegi. The actress shared why she once felt the film might not perform well. During her appearance on India's Best Dancer Season 5, the Raja Babu actress revealed that she had even told David Dhawan that if anyone noticed a certain shot, it could affect the film's success. However, she later laughed while noting that no one ever picked up on it.

When Karisma Kapoor doubted David Dhawan's vision

Karisma revealed, "I'll tell you an interesting story. Toh pehle saare scenes huye the Goa mein, Haseena Maan Jaayegi film ke. Then I went to David ji and said, 'David ji, main kahan hoon iss film mein?' He told me, 'Don't worry, tere do gaane aane wale hain iss film mein, just see kya hone wala hai. And then we shot 'What Is Mobile Number." (First, all the scenes of the film Haseena Maan Jaayegi were shot in Goa. Then I went to David ji and asked, "David Ji, where am I in this film?" He told me, "Don't worry, you will have two songs in the film-just wait and see what's going to happen." And then we shot What Is Mobile Number).

Movie based on Goa, shot at Madh Island?

She went on to add, "What Is Mobile Number was shot in one day, I think. Ye hi hai cinema ka kamaal aur yehi hai India Wala Dance ka kamaal. I don't know aapko pata hai ki nahi, this film ki story Goa mein based thi, lekin woh gaane mein we are dancing over there at The Retreat Hotel, Madh Island Resort." (This is the magic of cinema, and this is the charm of Indian-style dance. I don't know if you are aware, but the story of this film was set in Goa, whereas in the song we were actually dancing at The Retreat Hotel in Madh Island Resort)."

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Karisma Kapoor on 'Magic of cinema'

"This is cinema. And then I went and told David ji, I was like, 'David ji, ye toh peeche se ye aa gaya. Itna bada shot kiya hai. Agar kisi ne woh shot dekh liya toh hamari film hit nahi hogi.' Aur kisi ne bhi aaj tak woh notice nahi kiya (And then I went and told David ji, David ji, this has come in from the background. It's such a big shot—if someone notices it, our film won't be a hit. But till date, no one has ever noticed it)."

Directed by David Dhawan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi starred Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, and Pooja Batra. Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Aruna Irani, and Paresh Rawal appeared in supporting roles. The film was released on Karisma Kapoor's 25th birthday on the 25th of June in 1999.