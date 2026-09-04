FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali wraps up shooting of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal film after two years

Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali wraps up shooting of Ranbir, Alia, Vicky film

Karishma Tanna reveals name of her newborn baby boy, it is..., know it's meaning and significance

Karishma Tanna reveals name of her newborn baby boy, it is..., know it's meaning

Viral video: Akshay Kumar calls it 'good fortune' to share screenspace in Asrani's last film Haiwaan, pens heartfelt note: 'There can be no one like you'

Viral video: Akshay Kumar calls it 'good fortune' to share screenspace in Asrani

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20

Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains

SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Karishma Tanna reveals name of her newborn baby boy, it is..., know it's meaning and significance

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera announced the name of their baby boy. Know its importance as per Sanatana Dharma.

Latest News

Simran SinghIANS

Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 07:51 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Karishma Tanna reveals name of her newborn baby boy, it is..., know it's meaning and significance
Karishma Tanna with Varun Bangera (Image source: Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress Karishma Tanna, who welcomed her baby boy along with her husband Varun Bangera in July this year, has revealed the name of her child, Ved Tanna Bangera. On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a creative announcing the name of her baby. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she explained the meaning behind his name.

Karishma Tanna introduces Ved Tana Bangera

She wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, with Kanha's blessings, we lovingly introduce our little miracle... VED TANNA BANGERA. A name that means sacred knowledge, wisdom and light. With all our love, Karishma & Varun." Karishma and her husband Varun on July 29 stepped into parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple announced the happy news through a joint Instagram post. They revealed that their son was born on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, July 29. 

Know the meaning and significance 

They shared a monochrome picture of a baby's feet with 'he's here' written on a tag attached to the toes. They wrote in the caption, "It's a boy! Karishma & Varun. Our greatest blessing. 29th July 2026". Alongside the image, they wrote, "Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima... Our greatest blessing is here. 29th July 2026. Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma Varun".

Also read: Exclusive: Boman Irani on Munna Bhai 3, ADMITS he 'is okay' if Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi's threequel doesn't happen: 'Legacy kharab...'

About Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera

Karishma and Varun started dating in 2021 and tied the knot in Mumbai in 2022. Their relationship began at a New Year's Eve celebration, where they were introduced by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Earlier, the actress shared glimpses from her August 2025 memories while hinting at how special August 2026 has been with the newest addition to her family. She took to her Instagram and shared a string of pictures of herself with her husband, Varun Bangera, from their picturesque holiday in 2025. She also shared a few photographs of her baby bump during the initial time of her pregnancy.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali wraps up shooting of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal film after two years
Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali wraps up shooting of Ranbir, Alia, Vicky film
'Safety highest priority': Air India terminates Phuket-Delhi flight pilot who failed drug test
Air India terminates Phuket-Delhi flight pilot who failed drug test
Karishma Tanna reveals name of her newborn baby boy, it is..., know it's meaning and significance
Karishma Tanna reveals name of her newborn baby boy, it is..., know it's meaning
How did Alia Bhatt's Alpha box office failure affect Taapsee Pannu? Gandhari actress makes shocking revelation
How did Alia Bhatt's Alpha box office failure affect Taapsee Pannu?
Viral video: Akshay Kumar calls it 'good fortune' to share screenspace in Asrani's last film Haiwaan, pens heartfelt note: 'There can be no one like you'
Viral video: Akshay Kumar calls it 'good fortune' to share screenspace in Asrani
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement