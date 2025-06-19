Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's marriage was a shocker to many filmgoers. But was their marriage love, or arranged? In a throwback interview, the actress' father, Randhir Kapoor, broke the silence over her marriage and shared a crucial detail.

It's been seven days since Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and businessman Sunjay Kapur passed away. On June 12, 2025, Sunjay suffered a cardiac arrest after he accidentally swallowed a bee while playing polo. Sunjay's demise left everyone in shock, and even Karisma mourned his demise with her family and friends. Sunjay Kapur got married to Karisma Kapoor in a grand-but-intimate wedding ceremony on September 29, 2003. Before marrying Sunjay, Karisma was engaged to Abhishek Bachchan. They made their relationship official in 2002, but they broke up in 2003. Karisma and Sunjay's wedding was a shocker to several filmgoers, and they wondered whether it was a love marriage or an arranged marriage.

When Randhir Kapoor made this big reveal

In a throwback interview on Reddit, back in 2003, the Raja Babu actress' father, actor Randhir Kapoor, revealed that Karisma and Sunjay had met before at a family function, but their marriage was arranged with the help of friends. Sr Kapoor said, "We will be able to give you the date in a couple of days. The wedding is an arranged one. Both Karisma and Sunjay have known each other but the alliance has been fixed with the help of common friends."

What did Karisma say about her arranged marriage?

After suffering a heartbreak from Abhishek, Karisma lost her hope in a love marriage. In the same interview, when Karisma was asked to react on her arrange marriage, the Coolie No 1 actress said, “My parents will decide (her marriage) for me."

The rough marriage of Karisma and Sunjay

Before marrying Karisma, Sunjay was married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani (1996-2000). Sunjay and Karisma were blessed with two children (daughter Samiara in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011). However, in 2014, the two filed for divorce, and what followed was an ugly fight where the two spat allegations at each other, and went on to publicly about their differences. Two years after the ugly trial, the court granted them a divorce.