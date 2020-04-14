Karim Morani tested positive for coronavirus for second time

According to the latest reports, Karim Morani has been tested positive for coronavirus for the second time, as per India Today. The producer was tested positive about a week back after his daughters Shaza Morani and Zoa Morani. He was admitted to Nanavati Hospital like Shaza. Unlike his daughters who were tested negative recently, Karim is still diagnosed with the deadly disease and the treatment is going on at the city hospital.

Earlier Karim had spoken about his daughters' health while interacting with PTI. He had said, "Shaza had no symptoms but has tested positive. Zoa, my other daughter, has a few symptoms so we got both of them tested. Zoa, however, tested negative. Both have been admitted to Nanavati hospital. They are in isolation and under observation."

Meanwhile, on Shaza getting tested negative, a source had told The Times of India, "Though Shaza has tested negative, she has been tested again and the result will be known by tomorrow. We are hoping for it to be negative, too. So, by tomorrow, she can hopefully come back home."

Shaza had travelled to Sri Lanka in March, meanwhile, Zoa was in Rajasthan at the time. While Shaza and Zoa are awaiting her discharge, Karim Morani is in isolation in a hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19.

Karim is about 60 years of age and has suffered cardiac arrest twice. He has also undergone bypass surgery earlier.