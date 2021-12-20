Kareena Kapoor wishes son Taimur on his 5th birthday, shares his first baby steps video-WATCH

Kareena Kapoor on Monday dropped a cute adorable video of Taimur Ali Khan, who turned five on Monday, on Instagram. In the video, Taimur can be seen taking baby steps.

Kareena Kapoor, on the occasion of Taimur’s fifth birthday, shared a throwback video. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Our first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim no one like you mera beta.”

Sister-in-Law Soha Ali Khan also wished Taimur, and wrote, “Happy birthday tim!! Onwards and upwards,” in the comment box. Meanwhile, Saba Ali Khan mentioned, “Awwww...Happy Birthday jaan.”

Watch Video:

Kareena Kapoor on Friday shared a Story in which she wrote, “Covid I hate you... I miss my babies (heartbroken emoji) but....soon...will do this" (pumped up emoji). She shared that she is desperately missing her children. Kareena, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan, is parents of two little cute babies, Taimur and Jehangir.

The actress was diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus on Monday, 13 December. She has isolated herself at home and is undergoing self-quarantine at the moment.