Kareena Kapoor wishes Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya on fifth birthday with unseen photo

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turned five on Thursday, and Kareena Kapoor sent her birthday wishes along with an unseen photo. Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya sitting side by side with their eyes closed, their knees crossed, and their hands folded as if they were in a position of prayer on Instagram. Inaaya opted for a white T-shirt and navy blue shorts, while Taimur Ali Khan chose a yellow T-shirt and blue jeans.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "I don’t know what you both are praying for…but I pray for your joy and happiness and that you get to eat all the cake you want at whatever time you want today …(red heart emoji). Ok your mom is reading this and going to kill me…(laughing and black heart emojis) @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu. Happy birthday Princess Innaya…love you lots…" Reacting to the post, Saba Ali Khan commented, "Lol ...Love the munchkins Mahsha'Allah. Happy 5th Birthday #innijaan."

Soha had talked to Pinkvilla about Inaaya and Taimur’s forst meeting. She said, “The first time they met, Inaaya was asleep and Taimur was very much awake and screaming and I was worried he was going to wake her up but she slept through it. That was in her room, in her nursery.”

She then said, “Then we took Inaaya to meet Taimur in his nursery and that’s when they were both awake. They looked at each other for the first time. We tried to take a picture where there was Kareena holding Taimur and me holding Inaaya and we tried to get one picture where all of us are looking somewhat human and decent. I don’t think we could.”

Kareena is currently filming Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X for her OTT debut.