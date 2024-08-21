Twitter
Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Lockdown to be imposed again due to Mpox? Big claim by WHO expert

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani reacts to their divorce, Shabana Azmi says 'it's very painful when...'

Good news for ex-trainee IAS Puja Khedkar as Delhi HC...

Kareena Kapoor wanted to date this Indian politician, kept looking at his photo: 'It would be interesting to...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed a desire to date this Indian politician in an old viral video.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor wanted to date this Indian politician, kept looking at his photo: 'It would be interesting to...'
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most successful actress in Bollywood. Although the actress is now married and has become the mother of two children, she once surprised everyone when she expressed her desire to date this Indian politician. 

An old video of Kareena Kapoor is now going viral wherein she expressed her wish to date an Indian politician. In an old interview with Simi Grewal, when asked if she had a chance to date anyone in the world, whom would she choose? In response to this question, Kareena Kapoor named politician Rahul Gandhi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kareena Kapoor said, 'Should I say, I don't know whether to say it or not, it is a bit controversial. I would like to know Rahul Gandhi. I keep looking at his pictures and think it would be interesting to know him. I come from a film family and he is from a political family, so maybe we can have something interesting to talk about."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan met on the sets of Taashan and fell in love with each other. Both of them dated each other for many years and later tied the knot in 2012. The couple has two sons, Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena have been married for almost 12 years and both are very happy together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie Crew which also starred Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The film smashed box office records and became a super hit. She will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's film 'The Buckingham Murders'. Kareena Kapoor's look has also been revealed from the film. The film will hit the theatres on September 13, 2024. Not only this, she also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in the pipeline which is set to release in theatres this Diwali. 

