A video surfaced showing Alia Bhatt looking stressed while Kareena Kapoor trying to calm her down on Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary has gone viral.

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor were spotted in a deep conversation during the opening night of the Raj Kapoor Film Festival in Mumbai. They were joined by other Kapoor family members, such as Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and others, to celebrate Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary.

The family organised a special red carpet event where they all posed for the photographers. During the photo sessions, a video surfaced showing Alia Bhatt looking stressed while Kareena Kapoor appeared to offer support in easing her tension.

However, Alia smiled later when she posed happily with Ranbir, Karisma, Kareena, Saif, Randhir Kapoor, and Babita.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor recently attended Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary celebrations with her family, and a viral video has sparked speculation about tension between her and her daughter-in-law, Alia Bhatt. In the video, Alia is seen helping manage the family and directing others for a photo op.

However, when Alia approaches Neetu to greet her, Neetu walks past without acknowledging her or making eye contact. Alia, following Ranbir Kapoor’s suggestion, calls Neetu “Maa” and extends her hand, but Neetu ignores the gesture. This has led many online to believe that there may have been some tension or an argument between the two at the event, though the situation remains unclear.