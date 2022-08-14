Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan twin in blue as they head out for lunch, check out photos

Photocredit: Viral Bhayani

Kareena Kapoor and her son Taimur Ali Khan were spotted dining with Saif Ali Khan while wearing matching blue outfits. Fans discovered how they were twinning as soon as their photos started to circulate online.

After dating for a while, Saif and Kareena were wed in 2012. They welcomed Taimur, their first child, in 2016. The couple welcomed their second son, Jeh, into the world last year.

Days ago, Laal Singh Chaddha star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is on a promotional spree, had spoken about any apprehensions she had before Aamir Khan starrer film's release in theatres on August 11. During her interview with News18, Kareena had said, "Our language and our sentiments and emotions are very different from theirs. So, we’ve adapted it for our Indian screens, and I’m sure people would enjoy it. But there are still a lot of people who still haven’t seen Forrest Gump. Because the masses would not have seen Forrest Gump." She had added, "It is an elitist kind of classist film. It's a film that the mass people they haven't seen, so they will see it for a story. They aren't gonna see it because it's a remake of Forrest Gump. Of course, Aamir (Khan) has made it for that but it's also a story that people would like to see."

Soon after, Kareena Kapoor Khan was brutally trolled for calling Academy-Award winning film Forrest Gump "an elitist kind of classist film." And now, the actress has responded to being trolled online for her remarks.

In a new interview with News18, Kareena, while reacting to a section of social media users trolling her for her comments, said that there's always one reason or another for which actors are trolled while adding that is the reason why she's not on Twitter. She further talked about why she made such a statement about Forrest Gump.

Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role