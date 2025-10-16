Kareena Kapoor shares important message for Karisma Kapoor's kids amid legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's will: 'Dad is...'

It was in June, when Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passed away due to a heart attack after swallowing a bee. Since then, a major legal battle between Karisma's kids and Sunjay's third wife Priya Sachdev is ongoing for his Rs 30,000 crore estate.

Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a heartfelt note for her niece Samaira and nephew Kiaan on their late father Sunjay Kapoor's birth anniversary, saying that their dad "is always protecting you." The Heroine actress took to her Instagram stories, where she re-posted a picture originally shared by her sister Karisma Kapoor. It featured a cake with "Happy Birthday Dad" written on it. Upon re-sharing the image, Kareena wrote, "My Samu and Kiu, dad is protecting you always and forever."

This comes amidst a legal battle for his Rs 30,000 crore estate. It was in June, when Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passed away due to a heart attack after swallowing a bee. On October 15, the hearing at the Delhi High Court over the property dispute of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur was filled with intense drama.

The cracks in Priya Kapur’s defence widened as her counsel, Rajiv Nayar, struggled to defend a will that appears riddled with inconsistencies. Justice Jyoti Singh overlooking the court proceedings tore into the claims made by Priya Sachdeva through her counsel. Priya's legal representative leaned heavily on technical objections, as he argued that Sunjay's children, Samaira and Kiaan, had failed to formally challenge the will in their suit for partition.

However, Justice Singh dismantled his procedural defence. Her remarks indicated how Rajiv’s arguments focused on form rather than substance and did little to dispel the deep suspicion surrounding the March 21, 2025 document that purports to leave most of Sunjay’s personal assets to his third wife, Priya.

Responding to the same, Rajiv said that it was only read out to them. Justice Singh then pressed further, as she asked, "So how could they be expected to challenge what they had not even seen?". The allegedly forged Will, which is the bone of contention in the case, is riddled with glaring mistakes, and was signed days before the demise of Sunjay Kapur, who was known for his attention to detail.

Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, the legal representative of actress Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, told the court, "These are not innocent slips. They are the fingerprints of a forged hand, a hand unfamiliar with the man it pretends to be." He argued that the will was "false in spirit and intent", designed to erase Sunjay’s own children and mother from his legacy.

Both the children have accused Sunjay Kapur's third wife Priya Kapur of tampering with his will and trying to grab the entire property. In the petition filed in the Delhi High Court, the siblings have sought one-fifth of the property to be given to each as they are the legal heir of Sunjay Kapur.

The children have claimed through their legal representatives that they were in regular contact with their father through regular meetings, visits, stay overs, holidays, video and voice calls, and messages one to one or in the various WhatsApp groups.

