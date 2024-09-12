Kareena Kapoor shares how Bollywood has changed in 24 years: 'This entire PR machinery dictates...'

Kareena Kapoor has established herself as a leading actress in Bollywood with her several hits and blockbusters and has played several iconic characters like Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, and Geet in Jab We Met, in her career of over 24 years. The actress has now opened up on how she thinks Bollywood has changed over the years.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Kareena describes herself as sharp, focused, and cool and talked about portraying iconic characters like Poo and Geet. She said, "Yes, I do remember those roles. I’ve been in around 75 to 80 films over nearly 25 years. Even though Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was more than 22 years ago and Jab We Met was released a while back, I find that the longevity of those characters seems to resonate even more today. It’s surprising how those characters have maintained their relevance and become part of pop culture. While films and the industry continue to evolve, some actors and characters remain memorable, though not always in the same way they once were.”

She further added how Bollywood has changed in 24 years and said, "However, we need to pay more attention to content and scripts. We should focus more on our scriptwriters, language, dialogue, and dialect—all these elements need greater emphasis. Of course, other aspects have evolved as well. We now have agents, managers, and a highly compartmentalized system. There’s this entire PR machinery that often seems to dictate who’s the latest global icon based on the success of their films. But, honestly, these are just fleeting names and trends that change weekly.”

She further added that with things evolving in Bollywood what truly matters is, "The director, and the performances that leave a lasting impact—these are what really matter. Lately, I’ve been longing for more focus on strong storytelling and scriptwriting. I hope with good films performing well at the box office, we’ll see a resurgence in content that truly resonates.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently impressed everyone with her performance in Crew and now she is all set to impress the audience with her performance in the crime thriller film The Buckingham Murders. Helmed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor. The film stars Kareena as a grieving British-Indian detective who is assigned the case of a murdered child in Buckinghamshire and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 13.

