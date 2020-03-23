Kareena Kapoor shares handmade card Taimur received from his BFF, says 'my two babies reminding us of what's important'

Several celebrities have found different ways to battle the spread of the deadly coronavirus and same goes for Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently shared pictures of a handmade card that her son Taimur Ali Khan received from his bestie, Ranvir. Kareena posted the picture of the sweet card on Instagram and also talked about the emotional importance of receiving such a card in current times.

In one of the images, we see a bright yellow handmade card with the text, "Dear Tim, Love Ranvir", while another one shows the front of the card which has stickers of popular cartoon characters on it. In one of her Instagram captions, Kareena wrote, "Purest form of love....when you get a handmade card from your best friend. In these tough times, my two babies are reminding us of what is most important love. BFFs Tim and Ranvir."

Kareena, along with several other stars has been under self-isolation for a long time now. In addition to this, starting Monday, March 23, 75 districts across India are under complete lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak.

On the work front, Kareena was recently seen in Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium where she plays a London cop. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film also features Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan. The film traces the story of Radhika, a teen girl, and his father Irrfan and how they struggle and fight all odds to get her admitted to a top British college. Kareena will soon begin work on Karan Johar’s ambitious period drama, Takht.