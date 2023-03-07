Kareena Kapoor shares colourful glimpses of Holi celebrations with Taimur, Jeh; says she misses Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor with sons Taimur and Jeh on Holi

Kareena Kapoor shared some pictures from her at-home Holi celebration with sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The actress shared a bunch of photos from the colourful celebration on Instagram and also left a message for husband Saif Ali Khan, who was absent from the pics.

Kareena shared a post on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, where she posed with her sons Taimur and Jeh with all of them coloured from head to toe. “Can't wait for the nap we're going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you Saifuuu),” she wrote. The next two pics were solo shots of the two kids, one with Taimur smiling for the camera with a watergun and the other had Jeh targetting someone with his ‘weapon’.

The actress also wished fans, as well as friends and family, on the festival of colours. “Spreading color, love, and joy to all... Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi,” she added in her caption. Saif Ali Khan was absent from the celebration as he is reportedly busy with a shoot at the moment.

Reacting to the pics, many fans wished the Pataudis a happy Holi. Others remarked that Taimur now bears an uncanny resemblance to many members of the Kapoor family, including his aunt Karisma and great-grandfather Raj Kapoor. “Taimur looks like Raj Kapoor Sahab,” read one comment. Another fan wrote, “Your elder son looks like his maasi (aunt).”

Holi is being celebrated across India on two days this year. In most parts of Maharashtra and even West Bengal, the festival is being observed on March 7 while the rest of India is celebrating it on March 8, tomorrow.

Kareena has two films lined up for release this year – The Buckingham Murders and The Devotion of Suspect X. Both films are thrillers and will be released in the second half of the year. The actress was last seen in last year’s Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan. The Forrest Gump remake was a critical and commercial failure though.