Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor started dating in 2004 while filming Fida and broke up while shooting Jab We Met in 2007.

The 25th edition of IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards are set to take place in Jaipur on March 8 and March 9. The hosts Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar were joined by Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will be seen performing at the awards night, at the press conference on Saturday afternoon.

Several videos of Shahid and Kareena sharing a warm hug and interacting with each other at the first IIFA Awards 2025 event are now going viral. The two stars began dating in 2004 when they were filming the romantic thriller Fida and broke up while shooting the romantic drama Jab We Met. During their relationship, Shahid and Kareena were the most discussed couple in Bollywood.

Reacting to their videos from Jaipur, their fans have shared that they want to see them together again in films. One of them wrote, "Please cast them in a romantic film", while another added, "This is miracle, they were made for each other." A comment also read, "Geet aur Aditya ka reunion ho gaya", referencing the names of their characters from Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, that has now become a cult classic.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015, and the couple is proud parents of two little munchkins, a daughter Misha Kapoor, and a son Zain Kapoor. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, and they share two sons named Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, who are paparazzi's favourites.

Meanwhile, IIFA Awards 2025 will also see performances from Shah Rukh Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Madhuri Dixit Nene. The festivities will begin on March 8 with the IIFA Digital Awards 2025, which are set to take place for the first time. On Sunday, March 9, the main IIFA Awards will take place honouring the best films and performances in Hindi cinema in 2024.