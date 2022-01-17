Kareena Kapoor says THIS about Pune Police's Covid campaign based on Raj Kapoor's ‘Mera Naam Joker’

On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor reacted to a post about the Covid-19 campaign that was shared by Pune Police. It was based on her grandfather’s Raj Kapoor’s film ‘Mera Naam Joker.’ The actress shared the video in which a cop can be seen singing ‘Aye Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo’.

In the video shared by Kareena Kapoor on Instagram, a cop can be heard singing the song with a twist in order to ask people to mask up. The actress captioned the video, “Brilliant video! (clapping hands emoji) @punepolicecity #RajKapoor (red heart emoji).”

On the post, one of her fans wrote, “Sahi hain..brilliant,” while another mentioned, “Raj kapoor.....sabse badey legend....noone cn match him ....my father lovez him.” The third person wrote, “Achcha..... the priority of a police man always should be to educate the citizien intead to be a punisher. I love this.”The fourth social media user mentioned, “Good video. Proud of your grand father.”

Meanwhile, a page named punepolicecity mentioned, “hank you for appreciating our effort. Hoping to drive home the point to all to always #WearAMask! #RajKapoor.”

For the unversed, Raj Kapoor’s ‘Mera Naam Joker’, which was written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, was released in the year 1970. Along with him, Simi Garewal, Rishi Kapoor, Kseniya Ryabinkina, Manoj Kumar, Dharmendra, Dara Singh, and Rajendra Kumar were also seen in the film.

Raj Kapoor’s son Randhir Kapoor, who was married to Babita, is the father of Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Both Kareena and Karisma never leave a chance to share throwback pics and videos on social media.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The movie also features Aamir Khan.