Kareena Kapoor says her character Geet in Jab We Met increased Indian Railways' revenue

Kareena Kapoor said her character 'Geet' in Jab We Met, which also featured Shahid Kapoor, helped in increasing the revenue of Indian Railways.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 09:00 AM IST

Credit: Shemaroo Movie Clips/YouTube

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who won millions of hearts with her performance in Jab We Met which also starred Shahid Kapoor, jokingly said that she financially benefitted the Indian Railways by playing Geet in Imtiaz Ali’s film.

Jab We Met, released in 2007, was directed by Imtiaz Ali and was a massive hit. Kareena Kapoor played the character of Geet, a very talkative girl who meets Shahid Kapoor (Aditya Kashyap) on a train. Shahid helps Kareena after she misses her train twice in the film. In a recent episode of Case Toh Banta Hai, Kareena Kapoor said that her character helped in increasing the revenue of Indian Railways.

She said, “Mere Geet play karne ke baad harem pants ki sale aur Indian Railways ki revenue, dono badh gayi hai by the way (After I played Geet, the sale of harem pants and revenues of Indian Railways both have increased by the way).”

When Varun Dhawan, who was playing a lawyer in the episode, asked Kareena to be serious about her court appointments, she replied, “Ab tu sikhayega mujhe, Sikhni hu main Bathinda ki, sab aata hai mujhe, train pakadne se lekar case jeetne tak (You will teach me? I am a Sikh woman from Bathinda, I know everything from catching a train to winning a case).”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor recently appeared in Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha. Soon, after the release, the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend is been considered one of the reasons behind the weak business. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor spoke about the cancel culture and stated that one shouldn't be bothered about it as much. Now, Kareena had a moment of self-realisation, and she has requested 'not' to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha. 

READ: Aamir Khan reacts to Sargun Mehta's criticism over his Punjabi in Laal Singh Chaddha, says 'aapko samaj...'

Recently, while interacting with Siddharth Kannan, the actress stated that social media outrage can't affect the film. She said, "I think it’s only a section of people that are trolling. But genuinely, I think that the love the film is getting is very different. These are just a section of people who are probably on your social media, which is probably like 1%.” Later, she countered her previous take on the boycott and requested people to watch her film. "The fact is that they shouldn’t boycott this film, it’s such a beautiful film. I want people to see me and Aamir (Khan) on screen." She continued, "It’s been three years, we’ve waited so long. So, please don’t boycott this film, because it’s actually like boycotting good cinema. People have worked so hard on it; we’ve had 250 people work on this film for two-and-a-half years.”

 

