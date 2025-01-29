Following the incident, Saif Ali Khan and his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, have requested the paparazzi to refrain from taking pictures of their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, no matter where they are seen.

On the morning of January 16, 2025, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked and stabbed multiple times at his home in Bandra, Mumbai.

He was swiftly taken to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors performed surgery. During the procedure, they successfully removed a three-inch fragment of the knife that had been embedded in his back.

Following the incident, Saif Ali Khan and his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, have requested the paparazzi to refrain from taking pictures of their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, no matter where they are seen.

In addition, Saif and Kareena asked the paparazzi not to gather outside their Bandra home, as they typically do, snapping photos when they leave or return. However, they clarified that the paparazzi are still welcome to take pictures of them at public events.

Several days after the attack, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested near Hiranandani Estate in Kasarvadavali, Thane, approximately 35 kilometers from Saif Ali Khan's residence, on January 19.

Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the hospital on January 21, with heavy security in place. Wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, the 54-year-old actor was spotted greeting the media and fans, waving and offering a polite gesture with folded hands.

Following the attack on Saif, Kareena Kapoor Khan released a statement asking for privacy and space during this difficult time. The official statement read, "It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage."

It added, "While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time."