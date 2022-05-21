Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan set family goals as they vacation in Darjeeling

Credit: saraogi_saloni/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan never fail to give us family goals, their latest photo is the proof. Kareena, who is busy shooting for her next film Darjeeling, can be seen spending some quality time with Saif and Taimur.

The Pataudi family is having a good time in Darjeeling. One of their photos from the beautiful hill station is now going viral on social media. Kareena can be seen wearing a grey jacket while posing with Taimur and Saif. Meanwhile, Saif opted for a red t-shirt.

Check out:

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film has finally got the release date. The trailer is now scheduled to be released on May 29, 2022, on the day of the IPL 2022 finale.

Film critic and movie trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, shared the news, on his Instagram handle, wherein he wrote, “AAMIR KHAN: LAAL SINGH CHADDHA TRAILER DURING IPL FINALE... #AamirKhan to launch #LaalSinghChaddha trailer during #IPL final match [Sunday, 29 May 2022]... 11 Aug 2022 release. #LSC #LSCTrailer.”

It is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Aamir and Kareena are starring in the Indian remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, and the first song, Kahani, was released this week. Aamir debuted the song on the radio and even engaged with the audience through the same medium. He also described how his mother, Zeenat Hussain, felt after seeing Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir stated that his mother's opinion of his work is the most significant.