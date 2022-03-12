Taimur Ali Khan looks adorable with baby brother Jeh in new viral photo

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor has been ruling the Indian film industry with her looks, style and grace. It seems that her cute adorable kids are just like her as they have been ruling the social media world ever since their first pics went viral.

On Saturday, a picture of Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan went viral on Instagram. In the photo, Taimur can be seen looking at his baby brother Jeh, they both looked adorable together. You must see the picture!

Take a look:

Despite her busy schedule, Kareena Kapoor finds time to spend with her sons Taimur and Jeh, being the loving mother that she is. She had earlier gone to toy shopping with her little munchkin Taimur a few days ago and shared a photo from their adventure. In the photo, Kareena's pals and their children can also be seen.

When Kareena Kapoor shares about Taimur and provides us glimpses into his daily itinerary, she often drives her followers into a frenzy. Kareena enjoys teaching Taimur many life skills that will ultimately shape his upbringing. She once shared a picture of her son baking human-shaped cookies, which she thought was adorable. Taimur was seen holding a tray of four cookies that were inspired by Kareena, Saif, his younger brother Jeh, and himself.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son in February 2021. A month after delivering her baby boy, Bebo resumed work and shot for a TV show in Mumbai. During her pregnancy, Kareena even wrapped the shoot of her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha in which Aamir Khan plays the titular role.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.