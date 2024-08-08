Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh are related to Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, they are his..

Twitter
Reports state that Sharmila Tagore's father, Gitindranath, was the grandson of the famous Bengali painter Gaganendranath Tagore whose father was Rabindranath Tagore's cousin, making Sharmila Tagore’s great-great-grandfather Rabindranath's cousin.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 08:57 AM IST

Rabindranath Tagore, the first non-European Nobel Laureate in Literature, is a legendary Indian figure. He wrote Jana Gana Mana, India’s national anthem, and Amar Shonar Bangla, Bangladesh’s anthem. But beyond his work, many people are unaware of Rabindranath Tagore and his lineage. You will be surprised to know that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan are related to Rabindranath Tagore.

Beyond their rich Pataudi and Kapoor lineage, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's children Taimur and Jeh also share a distinctive connection with none other than Rabindranath Tagore.

Taimur and Jeh's connection with Rabindranath Tagore comes from none other than their grandmother Sharmila Tagore. After marrying cricket legend and Nawab of Pataudi, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore converted to Islam and changed her name to Ayesha Sultana Khan. But, Sharmila Tagore was born as the daughter of Gitindranath Tagore, a general manager in the British India Corporation, and his wife Ira Tagore. 

Both Gitindranath Tagore and Ira were related to Rabindranath Tagore.

Reports state that Sharmila Tagore's father, Gitindranath, was the grandson of the famous Bengali painter Gaganendranath Tagore whose father was Rabindranath Tagore's cousin, making Sharmila Tagore’s great-great-grandfather Rabindranath's cousin. 

On the other hand, Sharmila Tagore's mother Ira was the granddaughter of Rabindranath Tagore’s brother, Dwijendranath.

This family tree reveals that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh are the great-great-grandsons of Rabindranath Tagore’s brother, Dwijendranath, and thus, related to Rabindranath Tagore himself. 

Sharmila Tagore, in an interview, once revealed how she was born just three years after Rabindranath Tagore’s death and feels privileged to be part of such a prominent family.

In an interview with IANS, Saif Ali Khan once spoke about Taimur Ali Khan and said, "He is a genetic treasure trove, he is. He has got a bit of Rabindranath Tagore, he is a bit of Raj Kapoor, a bit of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and a little bit of Bhopal. It’s beyond me.

