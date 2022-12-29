Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan pose with Taimur and Jeh, fans say 'royal family'

Credit: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

On Thursday, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor dropped a cute family photo with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh. They look ‘royal’ in the family photo, Kareena Kapoor can be seen twinning in black with Saif while Taimur and Jeh look adorable.

Jeh’s expression caught everyone’s attention, he looks so good in the blue jacket. While Taimur can be seen enjoying his candy. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “The countdown begins…29-12-2022 What is that in Tim’s mouth? Strawberry lollipop anyone?” Netizens reacted to the photo, one of them wrote, “family goals,” while the second person said, “royal family.” The third person commented, “My bebo' s fam Goals.” The fourth one said, “She is all time favourite.”

Another said, “This guy next to Saif Ali is such a dude.” Kareena Kapoor never fails to impress us with her social media posts. Recently, she shared a video from her Christmas celebrations with her family. In the clip, Saif can be seen enjoying with Taimur and Jeh. She dropped the video with the caption, "Christmas 2022."

In the video, Kareena shared multiple moments from Christmas night in which Saif could be seen playing the guitar and her sons Taimur and Jeh could be seen enjoying the holiday moment.In a short glimpse, Jeh can be seen dancing in front of Saif and Tim which caught the eyeballs of the fans.

Soon after Kareena shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts emoticons. Saif`s sister Saba Pataudi wrote, "Mahsha`Allah Merry Christmas n lots.""THIS IS SO CUTE," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Saif is such a vibe. Omg! Everything."

Kareena and Saif have been married for almost 10 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. (With inputs from ANI)

Read|Kareena Kapoor reacts after Saif Ali Khan forgets to mention her in list of his favourite actresses