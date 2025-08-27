Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh offers prayers to tiny Ganpati idol in adorable photos; see viral pics

The Ganpati celebrations at the famous RK studios were extremely popular all across the country back in the 70-80s era. The entire Kapoor clan - Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor celebrated the festival with a lot of pomp and joy.

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true-blue Mumbaikar at heart, and her recent post on the city's most favourite festival, Ganesh Chaturthi speaks volumes of the same. Kareena, on account of the festival today, took to her social media account and shared beautiful pictures of her younger son Jeh praying to the tiny idol of Ganpati Bappa.

The Heroine actress captioned the adorable photos as, "I remember, as a child, the RK family Ganpati was always special, just like how we celebrated all festivals…Now, my children look forward to it too…Ganpati Bappa Morya! Bless us all with love and peace forever from all of us."

For the uninitiated, Ganpati celebrations at the famous RK studios were extremely popular all across the country back in the 70-80s era. The entire Kapoor clan - Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor celebrated the festival with a lot of pomp and joy. Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Ridhima Kapoor Sahni would join the celebrations as little kids back then and have a gala time.

Kareena, born into a Punjabi Hindu family, had received a lot of flak for marrying into a Muslim family, to actor Saif Ali Khan, a decade ago. But despite trolls and haters hating on them, both Saif and Kareena have raised their kids , Taimur and Jeh, with the best of all religions. The family together celebrates Eid, Christmas, Diwali, Ganesh Chaturthi with equal amount of love, warmth and joy.

