Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh Ali Khan makes netizens go 'awwww' with cute viral video

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s munchkin Jeh Ali Khan never fails to make us go ‘awww’ with his cuteness. Everytime he sees paps, he gets mesmerised. His viral videos often make headlines because of his adorable face.

In the new viral video, Jeh Ali Khan can be seen peeping out of the car’s window. The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. The video has gone viral on social media and netizens reacted to it. One of them wrote, “So cute jeh baba,” the second one said, “Laddoo baby.” The thir one metioned, “Aawww, He look like his mother.” The fourth one mentioned, “JAHANGIR ALI KHAN, jeh aur tim bulane se kuch nai hone wala.”

The fourth person commented, “Haha his mouth always open.” The fifth one stated, “Ussey bada uska toy, awww golu molu Jeh baba.” The sixth person commented, “Ye bohut cute Hai yaar he's like DOLL.”

At the red carpet event at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan promoted the cause for women's equality.

Saif was questioned about women and their contribution in cinema and he forgot to name his wife Kareena Kapoor. According to Indian Express he said, “Cinema is empty without women for a start. When you think of cinema you think of so many important ladies, my favourite actresses from all the way back from Marlene Dietrich to Audrey Hepburn to Charlize Theron…” then said, “to your wife!” Saif then corrected himself and added, “and to my beautiful wife.”

Saif also said, “My mum, her first movie (Apur Sansar) was with Satyajit Ray when she was 16. So I think feminine sensitivity and aggression, that whole aspect of nature is what women in cinema mean to me.”

Kareena also said, “So many different women from across the world are coming to be a part of this festival to celebrate the fact that women are leading the pack whether it is in India or anywhere.”

Karisma Kapoor reveals why she could not be part of Rishi Kapoor starrer 'Henna' in throwback video