Kareena Kapoor’s car was ‘attacked’ just after Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident, she got..., reveals Ronit Roy

Bollywood actor Ronit Roy recently revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan’s car was “attacked” soon after her husband Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at their Mumbai home in the early hours of January 16. While Kareena wasn’t harmed, the incident left her scared.

Ronit Roy Shares What Happened

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Ronit Roy, whose security agency was hired by the couple, shared the sequence of events that followed the attack. "Saif was returning home after being discharged from the hospital. There was a huge crowd and media everywhere. When Kareena was also heading back home from the hospital, her car was slightly attacked. So she got scared," Ronit recalled.

He further added, "Since there was media around, people also got too close, and her car was shaken a bit. That’s when she asked me to bring Saif home. So I went to pick him up, and once he reached home, our security was already placed, and we also had strong support from the police force. Now, everything is fine."

Security Was Weak at Their Home

Ronit also revealed that after the attack on Saif, he visited their Bandra home to check the security. He found that safety arrangements were not strong enough and gave suggestions on how to improve it. After that, the couple increased security at their residence.

What Happened to Saif Ali Khan

On January 16, Saif Ali Khan was attacked during an attempted robbery at his Bandra home. The intruder stabbed him multiple times when Saif tried to protect his younger son, Jeh. Saif rushed himself to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors removed a 2.5-inch blade from his spine during a five-hour surgery.

Family Still Shaken by the Incident

Although the attacker was caught by Mumbai Police after a major manhunt, the entire incident has deeply affected the family. Kareena has also requested the media and paparazzi not to follow or click pictures of her sons, Taimur and Jeh, to protect their privacy.