Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan both made their debut in the year 2000 with the film Refugee. While the two are not often spotted together, their recent appearance at the Filmfare OTT Awards has garnered social media's attention, especially the viral video of Kareena Kapoor's reaction to Abhishek Bachchan at the awards. The actors recently crossed paths at the award show. However, one moment of their meeting went viral on social media showing Abhishek Bachchan greeting both Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma. After looking at the video, fans believe that Kareena Kapoor rolled her eyes at Abhishek Bachchan after greeting him.

The video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a fan who wrote, "Kareena rolling her eyes after greeting Abhishek." The clip quickly went viral on social media with netizens flooding the comment section. One fan wrote, "Did you’ll notice kareena’s reaction," while another said, "I loved kareena rolling eyes! Spontaneously natural!" A third user further wrote, "This is curse of Karisma."

At the award show, it was Abhishek Bachchan who presented the Best Actress award to Kareena Kapoor for Jaane Jaan. On the stage, Kareena greeted Abhishek Bachchan with a hug and said on receiving the award, "It is not the first time I have had a date with the black lady. But it’s that feeling, it’s the first date feeling, I still have that. And I think that’s what keeps me going."

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, has been at the forefront of controversies for the past few months. There have been persistent rumours not only about his divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai but also reports of his alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur.

