Kareena Kapoor reveals why women in Kapoor family didn’t work in films before Karisma Kapoor: ‘Maybe it was their…’

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on why the women of Kapoor Family didn't work in films before Karisma Kapoor

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller Jaane Jaan and impressed everyone with her performance. The actress recently opened up on why women in the Kapoor family didn’t work in films before Karishma Kapoor. 

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan talked about why women in the Kapoor family didn’t work in films before Karishma Kapoor and said, “The women who got married in the ’60s and ’70s in the Kapoor family never really worked in films. Maybe it was their choice also, I don’t know.” 

She further added that his father didn’t help Karisma Kapoor get her debut film and said, “But my father he is very cosmopolitan,” Kareena said when asked if her father Randhir Kapoor had any objections to both the sisters working in films. “He was always like, I don’t know, I can’t do anything, she has to find her own debut, find her own way, and figure it out herself if that’s what she wants. She did exactly that.”

She continued to add, “I think women in the Kapoor family chose not to work, that’s what I feel. Then obviously it became kind of like, they don’t work. Or maybe at that time, somebody said, don’t do it... A lot of people said light-eyed actresses won’t make it. I don’t know if that’s true or not. But obviously, look at Karisma and so many others after that. I don’t know why people were not working.” 

She further called her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore ‘game changer’ in her 60s and said, “My mum-in-law worked throughout. She worked after her marriage as well, after Saif was born as well and she has been such an inspiration and such a tigress who has completely led the way for all the actresses then. Everyone. She was a game-changer of sorts in the ’60s. so, I guess it was also a personal decision maybe that our parents took or my mother took.” 

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Jaane Jaan also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie marked the actress’ OTT debut and is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.

