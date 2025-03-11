In 2000, Kareena did a few intimate scenes in movies like Kurbaan, Fida, and Kambakht Ishq. But lately, the actress is avoiding such scenes, and she shared the reason behind it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her take on intimate scenes in Bollywood, and why she's dodging steamy scenes in this phase of her career. Kareena made her debut in 2000 with Refugee, and a few years later, she did some hot scenes in Fida, Omkara, Kambhakht Ishq, and Kurbaan. However, after 2010, Kareena purposely avoided sex scenes in her films.

Recently, the Chameli actress joined Sex Education star Gillian Anderson in a conversation orchestrated by The Dirty Magazine. During the conversation, Gillain asked Kareena to share her take on the intimate scenes in films. Anderson said that she knows, clarifying about being disinterested in doing a sex scene. Gillain admitted that she feels differently. The Hollywood actress said that there are a lot of things that she wouldn’t be comfortable with, but now, she's used to it. "You know, actresses are expected in a way to be okay with if the role calls for it. So I’m wondering, what’s the boundary that you set?" Gillain asked Kareena.

Watch Kareena Kapoor's sexy song with Saif Ali Khan from Kurbaan

The Golmaal 3 actress shared her take on the on-screen intimacy, and said that she personally feels sex is not important to take a story forward. "It’s not something that I believe is required, in a form of a story, to show that. I might not be comfortable doing that on screen. I never have done it. And I think it’s just the way we look at the whole idea, you know. We don’t look at your sexuality or sex as a human experience, you know. We have to start looking at and respecting that a lot more before we put it on screen,” Kareena asserted.

The Bodyguard actress further emphasised that when it comes to something as personal as intimacy, Indians are still not as open as compared to the west. Kareena Kapoor said, "Where I’m coming from is that fact that we’re still not as open as having the narrative the way it is out there for you guys and the way you can feel it so openly. So while female desire has been openly tackled in the West, you know, it’s always been pretty open there.” On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Singham Again.