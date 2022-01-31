Kareena Kapoor reveals how much she and Amrita Arora love 'afternoon naps', shares cute post

It’s not wrong to say ‘Friends who understand the power and importance of afternoon naps, stay together.’ This is how exactly, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora describe their bond with each other.

On the occasion of Amrita’s birthday, her close friend and Bollywood diva Kareena took to Instagram and penned a sweet wish for the former. She also shared that Amrita is a ‘keeper’ as she “understands the power of afternoon naps.”

Sharing her usual conversation about much-needed afternoon naps with Amrita, Kareena wrote, “3.30pm...Beboo - KP? As in Kya plan hai? Amu - Gonna nap bro. Beboo - Me too...One eye is already shut. Amu - Will wake up and have chai and toast. Beboo - Me too. A friend who understands the power of afternoon naps...is a keeper.”

She added, “Happy birthday to my darling BFF...Here`s to working out together, wine, cheese, palak soup and ummmm virtual holidays (heart icon).” Kareena’s wish for Amrita has garnered several likes and responses. Reacting to the post, Amrita commented, “Love you.” Amrita’s sister Malaika Arora dropped laughing emojis in the comment section.

One of the fans wrote, “You are so lucky to Have a BFF.” The second one mentioned, “Awwwwww your words You are the best friend ever.” The third one mentioned, “Bffs who get covid together stays together should have been another lit caption!.” The fourth one mentioned, “this conversation is just too hilarious but at the same time relatableHappy birthday.” One of the social media users mentioned, “Hahahaha what a gorrrge post! Love it.”

Kareena and Amrita’s friendship goes way back and they have been BFFs for over a decade now. The two have even shared screen space in ‘Kambakkht Ishq’. (With inputs from ANI)