Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

Kareena Kapoor reveals her hilarious reply to Taimur asking 'am I famous?' after paparazzi follow them

Kareena Kapoor revealed what she replied to Taimur when he asked her "Am I famous?"

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 02:53 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Kareena Kapoor reveals her hilarious reply to Taimur asking 'am I famous?' after paparazzi follow them
Kareena Kapoor with Taimur
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday kicked off a film festival named after her. During a press interaction at the event, the Jab We Met actor got candid about her personal and professional lives.

When asked if her son Taimur Ali Khan knows about the film festival named after her, the actress gave an interesting response. Kareena Kapoor said, "Right now they (Taimur and Jeh) are too young to know these things. He has an idea because of the paparazzi chasing him. I think that is why he only knows. But he keeps saying, 'Why are they chasing? Am I famous?' I said, 'No you are not famous, I am famous. You are nobody, you haven't done anything.' He's like, 'Maybe one day I will do it.' But right now in his mind, it is not films. It is only football. I hope he will watch some of my films, I'm sure someday the minute I can take him away from football."

Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2016. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, they solemnized their relationship.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp.
